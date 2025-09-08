Proteas spinner Prenelan Subrayen’s bowling action deemed legal by ICC

New Delhi: South Africa spinner Prenelan Subrayen, who was reported for an illegal bowling action last month, has been cleared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the 31-year-old can continue bowling in international cricket.

Subrayen was reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during the first ODI against Australia in Cairns on August 19 and was rested for the final two ODIs against Australia.

He subsequently underwent an independent bowling assessment at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane on August 26, where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations. IANS

