President Droupadi Murmu meets Indian Olympic Contingent At Rashtrapati Bhavan

PARIS: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday met the Indian Olympic contingent and congratulated the players for their performance at the recently-concluded Paris Games.

"President Droupadi Murmu met the Indian Contingent of the Paris Olympics 2024 at Ganatantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on 'X' and shared pictures of the meeting.

Addressing the players, Murmu said they are a source of inspiration for all the youth of the country, especially the young players.

India won six medals, including a silver and five bronze, at the Paris Olympics to continue their good run in the global showpiece. Agencies

