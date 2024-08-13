World Athletics president Sebastian Coe weighs bid for International Olympic Committee (IOC) president

Paris: World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has announced that he is giving “serious thought” to running for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) following Thomas Bach’s decision not to seek a third term.

Bach, who has led the Olympic movement since 2013, confirmed on Saturday that he will step down when his term concludes, opening the door for new leadership.

Coe, whose final term as World Athletics chief ends in 2027, has long been considered a potential successor to Bach. The British sports administrator, a two-time Olympic gold medallist in the 1500m and the mastermind behind the successful London 2012 Olympic Games, has been a prominent figure in the Olympic movement for decades.

Speaking to reporters, Coe acknowledged the significance of the opportunity, stating, “I’ve always made it clear that if the opportunity arose, I would give it serious thought. The opportunity has arisen, and clearly, I need to think about that. Of course, I’m going to consider this.”

While he did not commit to running, Coe outlined the experiences that he believes would make him a strong candidate for the IOC presidency. “I have been involved in the Olympic movement for the larger part of my life,” Coe told the reporters. (IANS)

Also Read: International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach to step down in 2025

Also Watch: