President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi congratulates Manu Bhaker for winning historic bronze medal

New Delhi: After Manu Bhaker's historic medal at the Paris Olympics, President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the Indian shooter for 'opening India's medal tally' at the multi-sport event. The Indian shooter finished third to secure a bronze medal in the final of the Women's Air Pistol event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

President Murmu took to her official X handle and said that India is proud of her achievement. The President added that Manu Bhaker's landmark will inspire many sportspersons in the country. Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated ace Indian shooter for securing a bronze medal in the final of the Women's 10 metre Air Pistol event. “A historic medal! Well done, for winning India's first medal at ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze. This success is even more special as she becomes the 1st woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement!" PM Modi wrote on X.

Also Read: Guwahati Triumphs Over Kaliabor by 9 Wickets in ACA U-15 Girls' Cricket

Also Watch: