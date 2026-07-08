President Droupadi Murmu Unveils Trophies of Durand Cup

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu unveiled and flagged off the Trophies of the Durand Cup Tournament 2026 at a function held on Tuesday at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, highlighting the role played by the annual event in nurturing footballers. Speaking on the occasion, the President congratulated all past and present officials and players associated with the Durand Cup and said that this tournament has provided a platform to numerous talented players.

The President said that some new teams would compete this year for the Durand Cup, the President’s Cup, and the Shimla Trophy, including a team from Sri Lanka. She expressed confidence that the inclusion of new teams would make this historic competition even more popular.

Murmu conveyed her best wishes to all participating teams and players for stellar performances. IANS

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