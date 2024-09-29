President’s Cup: International Team Sweeps U.S. 5-0 to Tie After Theegala-Morikawa Defeat

Montreal: Sahith Theegala, who made a winning debut with Collin Morikawa as the partner on the opening day, suffered a big defeat in their second match as the International Team fought back brilliantly with a 5-0 sweep to tie the U.S. 5-5 in President’s Cup golf contest.

Theegala and Morikawa were outplayed 5&4 by Australian veteran Adam Scott and his partner Taylor Pendrith. Scott made more history by earning his 22nd point in what is an unprecedented 11th International Team appearance.

A day after the U.S. Team claimed all five Four-ball matches, the International Team won all five Foursome matches, the first time in Presidents Cup history with multiple session sweeps.

Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im sparked a stunning International Team fightback with a record-tying 7 & 6 rout over Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in the first match of Friday’s Foursomes session before Si Woo Kim and Byeong Hun An put the bow on a 5-0 reversal over the star-studded U.S. Team to leave the Presidents Cup all tied at 5-5 at Royal Montreal, Canada on Friday. IANS

