Prime Minister Modi hosts World Cup winning blind women’s team

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team, winners of the inaugural T20 World Cup, at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg here.

Indian team made history by winning the first-ever Blind Women's T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka, beating Nepal by seven wickets in the final.

The PM was greeted with the World Cup trophy along with all the players and coaching staff. PM was seen interacting with the captain of Indian team Deepika and other players also offering them sweet with his own hand.

The team’s success marked a perfect campaign, with India remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament, demonstrating complete dominance. IANS

