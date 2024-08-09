Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises hockey team ‘A feat that will be cherished for generations’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for winning back-to-back bronze medals in the Olympic Games after 52 years and said their "feat will be cherished for generations to come".

"A feat that will be cherished for generations to come! said PM Modi in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the bronze medal! This is even more special because it is their second consecutive medal at the Olympics," the Prime Minister wrote in his message.

PM Modi praised the players for their perseverance and team spirit and said they showed immense grit and resilience,

"Their success is a triumph of skill, perseverance and team spirit. They showed immense grit and resilience. Congratulations to the players.

"Every Indian has an emotional connect with Hockey and this accomplishment will make the sport even more popular among the youth of our nation," wrote PM Modi in his message. IANS

India’s hockey medals at the Olympics:

Gold - Amsterdam 1928

Gold - Los Angeles 1932

Gold - Berlin 1936

Gold - London 1948

Gold - Helsinki 1952

Gold - Melbourne 1956

Silver- Rome 1960

Gold - Tokyo 1964

Bronze - Mexico City 1968

Bronze - Munich 1972

Gold - Moscow 1980

Bronze - Tokyo 2020

Bronze - Paris 2024

Also Read: Ensure no Bangladeshi enters Northeast illegally, NESO urges PM Narendra Modi

Also Watch: