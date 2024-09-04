Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to Paralympics medallists ‘India is proud of you’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to India's medal winners at the ongoing Paralympics in Paris, saying the country is proud of the athletes.

“After the day’s programmes in Brunei Darussalam, called our Paralympic champions and congratulated them. India is proud of our athletes,” PM Modi, who landed in Brunei on Tuesday to mark the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Southeast Asian nation, wrote on Instagram.

In Paris, India has so far won 15 medals including three gold, five silver and seven bronze medals.

Para-badminton has been the nation's most successful sport so far fetching five medals, followed by four medals in para-shooting.

The Prime Minister also held telephonic conversations with Yogesh Kathuniya (silver, discus throw), Sumit Antil (gold, javelin throw), Sheetal Devi (bronze, archery mixed team), and Rakesh Kumar (bronze, archery mixed team). IANS

Also Read: Conversation with PM Narendra Modi motivated me to aim bigger in 2028 Olympics: Sarabjot Singh

Also Watch: