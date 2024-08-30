‘Letters from PM Narendra Modi before Olympics boosted our morale’, says Anush Agarwalla

New Delhi: On National Sports Day, Indian equestrian and Olympian Anush Agarwalla shared his inspiring experiences with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He recalled that every athlete participating in the Paris Olympics, including himself, received a letter from the PM, extending his best wishes and encouraging them to reach out to him directly for any support needed.

He first met PM Modi after winning a medal at the 2018 Asian Games and had a memorable exchange with him. “Athletes received letters from PM Modi months before the Paris Olympics, encouraging us to reach out for any support needed, which boosted our morale,” Anush said. IANS

