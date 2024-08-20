Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Indian contingent for Paris Paralympic Games

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually interacted with the members of the Indian contingent for the upcoming Paralympic Games in Paris starting August 28, and wished that they would help keep the Indian flag flying high in the French capital as they did in Tokyo in 2021.

India is sending its biggest-ever contingent of 84 para-sportspersons for the Paris Paralympic Games led by previous medal winners like Mariyappan Thangavelu, Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil, Yogesh Kathuniya, and Bhavina Patel.

In his address to the athletes, the Prime Minister said India’s medal count in the Paralympic Games has multiplied since the 2012 London Games, when the country won only one medal (a silver in men’s high jump by H.N. Girisha). “We won four medals in 2016, including two gold medals, and in Tokyo, India won 19 medals — five gold, eight silver, and six bronze medals, which is our best performance in Paralympics so far. I am confident that you all will put in your best efforts in Paris and win a lot of medals,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also informed the players that a special recovery centre would be set up in Paris for the contingent as he hoped that they would make full use of the facilities and try to improve the performance of the Tokyo Games and the 2022 Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China, where India bagged 111 medals.

The Prime Minister also noted that India is sending its largest-ever contingent to Paris and many from the current squad had represented the country in Tokyo as well. “Are you feeling any stress because you will be participating in the Paralympics at such a young age,” the Prime Minister asked 17-year-old armless archer Sheetal Devi, who hails from Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir and is the youngest member of the contingent.

“I am happy that I have got this opportunity to represent the country. Initially, I was feeling some pressure when I first participated in international events. Now, I don’t feel any pressure,” Sheetal told the Prime Minister. (IANS)

