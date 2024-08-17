‘She scripted history’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails wrestler Vinesh Phogat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on wrestler Vinesh Phogat for her scintillating show at the Paris Olympics and becoming the first Indian woman grappler to reach the final.

While interacting with Indian contingent from the Paris Olympics, PM Modi noted Vinesh’s achievement and said, “Vinesh became the first Indian (woman) to reach the finals in wrestling, which is a matter of great pride for all of us.”

Vinesh’s historic feat suffered a nosedive as she was disqualified from the women’s 50 kg gold medal bout at the Paris Olympics after being weighed “few grams over” the permissible limits on morning of the final match. IANS

