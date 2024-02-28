Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes ‘speedy recovery’ to Mohammed Shami

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Mohammed Shami a speedy recovery after the Indian pacer underwent an ankle surgery.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health, @MdShami11! I’m confident you’ll overcome this injury with the courage that is so integral to you,” PM wrote on X.

Shami on Monday underwent a successful surgery on his heel to repair his Achilles tendon and said he would need time to regain full fitness and return to playing cricket.

He also shared pictures on his social media, giving an update on his injury and informing his fans that he has undergone a successful operation in the United Kingdom.

Shami was injured during India’s 2023 ODI World Cup campaign and has not played any form of cricket since the defeat in the final to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium back on November 19. IANS

