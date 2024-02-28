PM Narendra Modi digitally laid foundation stone for Baihata-Changsari railway stations under Amrit Bharat stations scheme

Tezpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally laid the foundation stone for 554 Amrit Bharat stations, including 2 Road Under Bridge (RUB) between Baihata-Changsari, at Changsari station on Monday. The Amrit Bharat station initiative is a flagship government endeavour aimed at revitalizing key railway stations nationwide. During the event held at Changsari railway station on Monday, GM/NFR Chetan Kumar Srivastava, AGM/NFR Ravilesh Kumar, DRM Neeraj Gupta, MP(LS)- Queen Oja and Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended as chief guests.

Significantly, the Amrit Bharat Station scheme was initiated to revamp stations within the railway network. This encompasses creating master plans and executing them in stages to enhance station facilities. The improvements include upgrading station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, restrooms, elevators, and escalators as required, alongside enhancing cleanliness, providing free WiFi, establishing kiosks for local products under schemes like “One Station, One Product,” and implementing improved passenger information systems.

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stones of Biswanath Chariali and Gohpur Railway Stations in Biswanath district along with various parts of the country to be constructed at a cost of Rs 41,000 crore. In today’s event the foundation stone was laid digitally for rebuilding the two stations of Biswanath district with advanced technology. Biswanath District Commissioner Dr Neha Yadav, Superintendent of Police Subhashish Baruah, Biswanath Municipality Chairman Amar Jyoti Borthakur, social worker Diganta Ghatowar and others were present at the occasion.

Also Read: Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav inspects water supply schemes

Also Watch: