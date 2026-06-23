Pritam Kendre Fires India to Fifth Gold at ISSF Junior World Championship in Suhl

New Delhi: The Indian shooting contingent added four more medals to their tally to strengthen their lead at the top of the table at the ISSF Junior World Championship 2026 in Suhl, Germany. India’s Pritam Kendre clinched the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Men Junior event with a composed and outstanding performance, earning the country’s fifth gold medal of the championship. India also secured a bronze medal in the 25m Pistol Women Junior Team event through the trio of Anjali Mahendra Bhagwat, Parisha Gupta, and Nithila Ivy Darling Praveen Christopher, who combined to finish on the podium. Another bronze medal came in the 25m Pistol Men Junior Team event, where Abhinav Choudhary, Raj Chandra, and Jatin delivered a strong team performance to secure a place among the medal winners. IANS

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