P.V. Sindhu pulls out of 2025 BWF Tour to recover from foot injury

NEW DELHI: Two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu has decided to withdraw from all remaining BWF Tour events in 2025 to focus on a full recovery from the foot injury she sustained ahead of the European leg of the season.

The 30-year-old Hyderabadi shuttler said the decision was taken after consulting her support team and medical experts, including renowned sports orthopaedist Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala.

“The foot injury I sustained before the European leg has not fully recovered, and while it is never easy to accept, injuries are an inseparable part of every athlete’s journey. They test your resilience and patience, but they also spark the fire to come back stronger,” Sindhu said in a statement on Monday. Agencies

