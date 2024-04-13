Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial Under-19 Cricket Tournament: ACA Cricket Academy win by 6 wickets beat New Star Club

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: ACA Cricket Academy beat New Star Club by 6 wickets in a low scoring game in the 9th Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial Under-19 Cricket Tournament played at the Nehru Stadium here on Friday. New Star, invited to bat, were bowled out on 55 in 14.1 overs. Mrinmoy Das (13) was the top scorer. Alham Wahid and Mohit Thakur bowled beautifully and picked up 4 wickets in the match. Alham gave away 10 runs Mohit Thakur spent only 6 runs in his 2.1 overs spell.

ACA Cricket Academy chased the target in 12.3 overs losing 4 wickets. Mohit Thakur, top scorer in the innings, played an unbeaten knock of 23. Bishal Nag collected 2-14.

