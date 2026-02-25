Proud of team for the bounce back after T20I defeat, says Alyssa Healy

Brisbane: Captain Alyssa Healy hailed Australia’s clinical response to the scrutiny they faced after the T20I series loss to India as her side cruised to a six-wicket win over the reigning World Champions in the opening ODI at Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Tuesday.

“Pretty pleased with that. A little bit was put on us after the T20I series about how we would bounce back. To come out and play the way we did today was clinical. Proud of the group for the bounceback,” Healy said.

After dismissing India for 214, Australia’s chase was calm and confident, qualities Healy says are typical of a team that excels in the 50-over format. “Like I said at the toss, we really enjoy this format and are good at it. We like to keep the pressure on for long periods. It suits us,” she said. IANS

