PSG beat Nice 4-0 to reclaim top spot; Toulouse pip Lorient

PARIS: Dro Fernandez scored his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as it won at struggling Nice 4-0 to reclaim top spot in Ligue 1 on Saturday night.

The 18-year-old midfielder joined from Barcelona in January and grabbed his side’s third goal after being neatly set up by Ousmane Dembele in the 81st minute.

PSG moved one point above Lens, which crushed Angers 5-1.

Defending champion PSG has played one game less, and the sides meet on April 11 in Lens in what could be a title decider.

Nice competed evenly until a contentious handball decision gave PSG a penalty late in the first half. Désiré Doué’s shot was off target and lightly brushed the arm of Nice midfielder Morgan Sanson, who was turning his back and unsighted.

The referee awarded a penalty following a video review, and left back Nuno Mendes scored.

Mendes then set up Doué in the 49th minute with a cross and, after Nice midfielder Youssouf Ndayishimiye was sent off on the hour, PSG added late goals from Fernández and right back Warren Zaïre-Emery.

Substitute Emersonn scored a late solo goal to give Toulouse a 1-0 home win against Lorient.

The Brazilian forward cut inside the penalty area, beat two defenders and fired in off the underside of the crossbar. The win moved Toulouse up to ninth place.

Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes needed brief treatment in stoppage time after receiving a powerful shot from Arsène Kouassi full in the face. He was able to continue.

Emersonn almost scored a second goal with another solo effort deep into added time.

Players from both sides had pictograms of different disabilities on their jerseys instead of their names as part of a disability awareness campaign aimed at providing better facilities in soccer stadiums for those with disabilities.

The game featured an accessible shuttle service, an audio description service, visual help devices, and spaces specifically designed for sensory and autistic disabilities. There were also introductory sessions about blind football and wheelchair rugby, both of which featured at the Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024.

Auxerre goalkeeper Donovan Léon was sent off after six minutes, but it still secured a 3-0 home win over Brest. He was shown a red card for impeding Rémy Labeau-Lascary.

American-born defender Bryan Okoh scored twice with powerful headers, and Cameroon forward Danny Namaso added the third midway through the second half with a fine run and shot.

Auxerre remained in 16th place — which is the promotion-relegation playoff with the side finishing third in Ligue 2 — but closed the gap on 15th-placed Nice to five points. Agencies

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