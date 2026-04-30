PSG edge Bayern 5-4 in record-breaking nine-goal Champions League semifinal first leg

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain took a narrow advantage in the UEFA Champions League semifinals after a thrilling 5-4 home win over Bayern Munich in the first leg.

It was the highest-scoring semifinal in the competition’s history. Harry Kane’s 17th-minute penalty gave Bayern the lead, but PSG responded through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Joao Neves and Ousmane Dembele before halftime.

Kane converted after Willian Pacho’s sliding challenge on Luis Diaz. PSG soon hit back. After Dembele missed a one-on-one chance against goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Kvaratskhelia equalized by beating Josip Stanisic and finishing into the far corner, reports Xinhua.

Neves then headed in Dembele’s corner in the 33rd minute. Michael Olise restored parity for Bayern four minutes before halftime, driving into space and scoring from the edge of the area. PSG regained the lead on the stroke of halftime when Alphonso Davies handled Dembele’s cross and Dembele converted from the spot after a VAR review.

PSG continued to press after the break. Achraf Hakimi found space on the right and Kvaratskhelia completed his double in the 56th minute, before Dembele beat Dayot Upamecano and struck in off the inside of the post two minutes later.

Bayern, however, fought back to keep the tie alive. Upamecano headed in Joshua Kimmich’s free kick in the 65th minute, and Diaz reduced the deficit again three minutes later after controlling Kane’s long pass, escaping Marquinhos and finishing. The goal stood after a VAR check.

Senny Mayulu struck the woodwork late on and Pacho cleared a Kimmich header near the line in stoppage time. PSG will take a one-goal lead to Munich for the return leg.

“It was the kind of exchange you could expect, but not that it would be so open. It feels strange to lose by one goal after being three goals down. Especially in the end, we should have equalized. Paris was tired,” said Kimmich. “It was a good game between two teams with strong attacking qualities, but in the end, we decided it in our favor. We managed to stay calm and focused. We know Bayern can always come back. The most important thing is to stay focused,” said Dembele. (IANS)

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