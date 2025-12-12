PSG team bus stoned outside Bilbao hotel after Champions League clash

PARIS: The Paris Saint-Germain team bus was pelted with stones outside the team hotel in Bilbao during the night after its Champions League game with Athletic, a source close to the club told AFP on Thursday.

The bus was parked and had no passengers, the source said.

Media reports said two cracks were visible on the coach, and two people were arrested. The PSG players and staff were able to travel to the city’s airport for their Thursday morning flight back to Paris.

The club is considering filing a complaint over the incident, said the source.

On Wednesday evening, European champion PSG drew 0-0 at Bilbao. Agencies

