PSG's Unbeaten Home Run Ends as Monaco Triumphs 3-1 in Ligue 1

PARIS: AS Monaco handed French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) its first home defeat of the Ligue 1 season with a 3-1 away victory at the Parc des Princes on Friday that opened up the Ligue 1 title race.

Maghnes Akliouche had Monaco ahead at half-time, and Aleksandr Golovin and Folarin Balogun netted after the break for the visiting side, while Bradley Barcola scored a consolation for PSG, still four points clear of second-placed Racing Lens in the standings. Agencies

