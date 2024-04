Pulin Das Trophy Inter District Boys U-14 Cricket: Dibrugarh, Silchar win

GUWAHATI: Silchar defeated Lakhipur by five wickets in the Pulin Das Trophy Inter District Boys U-14 Cricket at the Amingaon Cricket Ground today. Ansu Yadav of Silchar bagged five wickets for 29.

In the other games of the day Dibrugarh registered a huge 115 runs victory over Nagaon at the ACA stadium complex. Amanat Hussain of Dibrugarh collected 5-16.

Brief scores: 1st match: Lakhipur 74 (19.2 overs)- Abhay Sankar Deb 20, Ansu Yadav 5-29; Silchar 75-5 (13.3 overs), Subha Paul 42, Pintu Biswas 3-27.

2nd match: Dibrugarh 201-5 (30 overs)- Zayan Yasin Ahmed 70, Aniket Basfore 39, Eklavya Balmiki 35 no, Amanjyoti Nath 3-26; Nagaon 86 (20.3 overs), Priyam Kundu 45 no, Amanat Hussain 5-16, Eklavya Balmiki 3-31.

