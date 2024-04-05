Pulin Das Memorial U-14 Inter District Cricket tournament: Lakhimpur down Dibrugarh

GUWAHATI: Lakhimpur upset Dibrugarh by 15 runs in the Pulin Das Memorial U-14 Inter District Cricket tournament here at ACA Stadium Annex ground on Thursday.

Winning the toss, Lakhimpur scored 153 runs in allotted 30 overs losing 6 wickets. Bishal Hazarika struck 68 runs from 79 balls with 10 boundaries. Rohit Pegu remained unbeaten at 33 while Rikesh Sonowal contributed 32. Amanat Hussain claimed 2 wickets for 21.

In reply, Dibrugarh were bundled out for 138 in 29.4 overs. Rishav Bora (38) was the highest scorer. Rikesh took 3 wickets for 16 in 5.4 overs for the winning side and he was adjudged as the Man of the match.

Tomorrow’s match: Bongaigaon vs Jorhat.

