Pulin Das U-14 Inter District Cricket: Guwahati Dominate Tinsukia as Tanveer Islam Hits 110, Hridayjyoti Takes 5 Wickets

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati took firm control on Day 1 of their semi-final clash against Tinsukia with a dominant all-round performance, ending the day with a commanding lead of 184 runs in the semi final league of the Pulin Das U-14 Inter District Cricket at Amingaon on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Tinsukia opted to bat first but struggled to build momentum against a disciplined Guwahati bowling attack. They were eventually bowled out for 93 runs in 39.3 overs. Pathik Kumar Muduli top-scored with a patient 35 off 63 balls, striking eight boundaries, while Vedanta Barun Gogoi contributed 19 runs.

Guwahati’s bowlers were clinical, led by an outstanding spell from Hridayjyoti Kashyap, who picked up 5 wickets for just 18 runs in 9.3 overs. Tanveer Islam provided good support with 3 for 18, while Neerav Jain chipped in with 2 for 21.

In reply, Guwahati produced a strong batting display to seize control of the match. Tanveer Islam starred with the bat, scoring a century. He took 111 balls to score 110 and there were 15 boundaries in his knock. He was well supported by Dishant Divan Das, who made 93 off 98 deliveries, also hitting 15 fours. The duo laid a solid foundation with an impressive partnership that put Tinsukia under pressure.

Priyojit Choudhury remained unbeaten on 29 as Guwahati took their score to 277 for 4 at stumps.

Also Read: Silchar Crushes Tinsukia by 173 Runs in Pulin Das U-14 Inter District Cricket Tournament in Guwahati