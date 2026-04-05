Silchar Crushes Tinsukia by 173 Runs in Pulin Das U-14 Inter District Cricket Tournament in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Silchar registered a commanding 173-run victory over Tinsukia in the Pulin Das U-14 Inter District Cricket Tournament at the Assam Cricket Academy ground in Amingaon on Saturday.

Resuming their second innings from an overnight score of 23 for 1, Silchar declared at 186 for 8. Ayush Roy led the charge with a well-crafted half-century (55), while Priyanshu Seal impressed with the ball for Tinsukia, claiming 4 wickets for 72 runs.

Chasing a daunting target, Tinsukia faltered and were bowled out for just 81 in their second innings. Ayush Singh delivered a standout performance with the ball, returning remarkable figures of 7 for 31 to seal an emphatic win for Silchar.

Also Read: Pulin Das U-14 Cricket: Guwahati Dominate Day 1 of Inter-District Tournament