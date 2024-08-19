Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann felicitates eight Olympic hockey players with Rs 1 crore each

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday felicitated eight Olympic hockey players of the state with a cash prize of Rs 1 crore each.

In his address, the Chief Minister said it is a historic occasion as these sons of the soil who have brought laurels for the state and country are being honoured.

He said these players have brought pride and satisfaction to the entire country with this momentous win, adding, that he had personally watched every hockey match of the team and the spectacular performance by these players have made all feel proud.

The Chief Minister also gave Rs 15 lakh each to 11 other participants of the Olympic Games.

The Chief Minister said it was elated to see the Indian team defeating Australia after a gap of 52 years, adding equally superb were the matches against Spain, England and others.

He said winning a medal by the team is like a dream come true for every countryman and the best thing is that the team was led by Captain Harmanpreet, Singh, who steered the team to victory.

Mann said this leadership capability was outstanding and it led to the team bagging a bronze medal in the Paris Olympics.

The Chief Minister said Harman scored 10 goals alone in the Olympics. He said the entire country “is today extending best wishes to these players and are overwhelmed over their feat.”

Mann said Indian hockey is on the path of revival, adding Punjab is mulling to hold a league tournament between four world-class teams of in November.

The Chief Minister said the third edition of the Kheda Watan Punjab Dian will commence on August 28, which will act as a catalyst to promote sports in the state.

The Chief Minister said apart from giving cash prizes and jobs to medal-winner players, the state will also explore the feasibility of giving promotions in jobs already given to them.

On the occasion, the captain of the Indian Hockey squad Harmanpreet Singh lauded the Chief Minister for providing a congenial atmosphere for the promotion of sports. He said that the felicitation by the state government to medal winners will go a long way in further boosting sports in the state.

Hockey player Mandeep Singh also thanked the Chief Minister for boosting sports. He also promised the Chief Minister that next time the color of the medal will change in the Olympics. IANS

