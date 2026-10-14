PV Sindhu Crashes Out in Denmark Open First Round After Thrilling Three-Game Battle

ODENSE: PV Sindhu suffered a first-round exit at the Denmark Open on Tuesday. The World No. 10 lost 21-13, 23-25, 19-21 to Germany’s Yvonne Li in the round of 32, ending her campaign in Odense.

Sindhu won the opening game 21-13. Li, the newly crowned Dutch Open champion, fought back to take a tight second game 25-23. In the decider Li held her nerve at the finish to win 21-19.

The Indian shuttler began the match with control, setting the tempo from the first rally and taking the opening game 21-13 without much resistance from Li.

The second game was a tight affair. Sindhu fought back from 12-15 down to take the game deep but conceded the final two points to allow her opponent a route back into the contest. Sindhu fought until the last point, but Li held her nerve in the third game to win 21-19 and send the Indian out in just over an hour.

Sindhu’s last tournament was the Arctic Open 2026 in Vantaa, Finland. She reached the quarterfinal, where she lost a three-game match to Thailand’s former world champion Ratchanok Intanon.

She has claimed one Super 750 title this year, at the Japan Open in July. Agencies

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