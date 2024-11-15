PV Sindhu’s campaign ends in pre-quarters of Kumamoto Masters Japan 2024

Kumamoto: Two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu bowed out of the Kumamoto Masters Japan 2024, the BWF World Tour Super 500 series tournament, after losing to Canada’s Michelle Li in the second round clash here on Thursday.

Sindhu, ranked 20 in the world, failed to continue the momentum in the match after winning the opening game against the Canadian. Michelle fought back strong in the final two games to win the thriller by 21-17, 16-21, 17-21 in one hour and 15 minutes.

Sindhu began strong, taking the first game 21-17. Both players displayed impressive control and precision, but Sindhu managed to edge ahead, using her attacking play to build a lead before the interval. After the break, she continued to press, ultimately winning the first game on her fourth game-point.

In the second game, however, Michelle responded with remarkable agility and sharp shot selection, taking control of the rallies to level the match at 21-16. Her tactical adjustments disrupted Sindhu’s rhythm and set up a decisive third game.

The final game was a thriller, with Sindhu initially leading 4-1 and holding a narrow 11-9 advantage at the changeover. However, Lher opponent’s relentless focus helped her fight back, and she surged ahead late in the game to secure a 21-17 victory. This marks only the third time Li has defeated Sindhu in their 13 meetings. IANS

