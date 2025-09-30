Qatar Classic Squash: Abhay Singh goes down

NEW DELHI: India’s Abhay Singh went down in a five-game thriller to Egyptian World No. 15 Fares Dessouky in the round of 16 at the Qatar Classic squash event in Doha on Monday. World No. 35 Abhay, who stunned World No. 5 Karim Gawad of Egypt in the previous round, took the lead twice against Dessouky before the Egyptian clawed back to win 11-13, 11-5, 9-11, 11-3, 11-3 in 66 minutes. The win against Gawad was one of the highest points of the Indian squash player’s career. He had outplayed the former world champion 11-6, 11-4, 1-11, 11-9. Agencies

