Qualifier Jordan Lee Makes History with Wimbledon Boys’ Title Triumph

LONDON: American 16-year-old Jordan Lee became only the second qualifier to win the Wimbledon boys’ title after rallying to beat Cruz Hewitt 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 on Sunday.

Lee is the first qualifier to win any Grand Slam boys’ tournament since Noah Rubin did it at Wimbledon in 2014.

“Standing here with the trophy means a lot because very few people know what I’ve been through this past year and a half, dealing with a lot of injuries,” Lee said in an on-court interview. “A year ago at this time I was sitting at home on the couch, didn’t know if I was going to play tennis again.” Agencies

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