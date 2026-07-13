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Qualifier Jordan Lee Makes History with Wimbledon Boys’ Title Triumph

Qualifier Jordan Lee, 16, rallies past Cruz Hewitt to win the Wimbledon boys' title, becoming the first qualifier champion since 2014.
Jordan Lee
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LONDON: American 16-year-old Jordan Lee became only the second qualifier to win the Wimbledon boys’ title after rallying to beat Cruz Hewitt 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 on Sunday.

Lee is the first qualifier to win any Grand Slam boys’ tournament since Noah Rubin did it at Wimbledon in 2014.

“Standing here with the trophy means a lot because very few people know what I’ve been through this past year and a half, dealing with a lot of injuries,” Lee said in an on-court interview. “A year ago at this time I was sitting at home on the couch, didn’t know if I was going to play tennis again.” Agencies

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Jordan Lee
Wimbledon boys’ title
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