Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta reunite at Wimbledon after years

Sometimes, all it takes is one picture to take fans back in time. Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta’s reunion at Wimbledon has done exactly that, reminding many of their unforgettable pairing in ‘Andaaz’ more than two decades ago.

PeeCee and Lara Dutta recently crossed paths at Wimbledon, and the reunion of the two former beauty queens has left fans feeling nostalgic. The actresses, who shared screen space in the 2003 film ‘Andaaz,’ looked delighted to see each other as they reunited after more than 20 years.

Priyanka, who was crowned Miss World in 2000, and Lara, who won the Miss Universe title the same year, went on to make successful careers in films. Their friendship was on full display as they posed together at the prestigious tennis tournament in London.

On Sunday, Priyanka shared an a picture posing alongside Lara. In the photo PeeCee is seen warmly hugging her friend as the two smile for the camera. Priyanka looked elegant in a white halterneck dress, while Lara kept it stylish in a blue dress paired with a white shrug. Along with the picture, PeeCee wrote, So good to see my girl.”

Lara also posted the same photograph on her Instagram and reflected on their long journey together. Looking back at the years gone by, she wrote, “26 years later, happy girls are still the....”

The reunion quickly grabbed attention online, with fans flooding the comments section with messages. Many were reminded of Andaaz, with one fan writing, “Andaaz is back,” while another commented, “Miss World and Miss Universe together.” Several others joked that the reunion felt incomplete without Akshay Kumar, who starred alongside the two actresses in the film. (ANI)

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