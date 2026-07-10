Neymar Faces Uncertain Future Following Brazil’s World Cup Exit

Rio de Janeiro: Santos has given Neymar time off to contemplate his future after Brazil’s World Cup round-of-16 exit, Brazilian media reported on Wednesday.

Brazil’s all-time leading scorer has six months left on his Santos contract, but local press has cast doubt over whether he will continue playing at any level following his international retirement.

“Neymar’s future at Santos will be decided after a vacation period,” the report said, adding Santos was “waiting for a signal” to meet with the forward and his representatives.

Neymar remains in the United States with his family and will have at least 10 days off, according to the outlet.

The 34-year-old announced his Brazil retirement after Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Norway at New York New Jersey Stadium, a result that marked the South American team’s earliest World Cup elimination since 1990.

“I tried, I tried. Now it’s over. I started here, and I finished here,” Neymar said, referring to his international debut at the same venue in 2010.

Neymar’s father suggested his son was also considering ending his club career in a post on social media after Brazil’s defeat.

“I want to make a request as a father. Ney, keep playing football. Feel the joy of having the ball at your feet again. Smile on the field again,” Neymar Senior wrote on Instagram.

Neymar has made 43 appearances across all competitions for Santos since rejoining his boyhood club in January 2025. IANS

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