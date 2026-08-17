Rahmat Shah’s unbeaten 143 seals Afghanistan’s 4-0 ODI series sweep over Ireland

LONDON: Afghanistan captain Rahmat Shah scored a superb unbeaten century and shared a record third-wicket partnership with Sediqullah Atal as the tourist beat Ireland by six wickets in the fifth and final ODI. Saturday’s victory in Belfast saw Afghanistan complete a dominant 4-0 series win after the opening match was washed out. Shah, who finished on 143 not out, added 201 runs with Atal after Afghanistan slumped to 22-2 inside six overs, with Liam McCarthy removing both openers. Their partnership was a new third-wicket record for Afghanistan in all ODI cricket, surpassing the 184-run stand between Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi against Ireland in Abu Dhabi in 2021. It seemed Ireland would at least enjoy a consolation win on Saturday after all-rounder Curtis Campher’s quickfire 96 took it to a total of 298-7 in its full 50 overs. Agencies

Also Read: Algeria finish third at Women’s Africa Cup of Nations