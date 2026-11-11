Rain Forces Draw in Third Unofficial Test Between India A and New Zealand A

Lincoln: Persistent rain brought an early end to the third unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A at Bert Sutcliffe Oval on Tuesday, leaving the four-day contest drawn and denying India’s returning fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna valuable match practice ahead of the senior team’s upcoming Test series. After the entire third day was lost, conditions offered little respite on the final morning. Although the covers were briefly removed, another spell of rain forced the abandonment of play at 1 pm local time, without a single delivery being bowled. IANS

Also Read: Treesa-Gayatri enter Japan Masters second round; Hariharan-Arjun also advance