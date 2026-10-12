Rain Halts Ranji Trophy Opener: Assam Struggles at 68/3 Against Punjab

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GUWAHATI: Rain played spoilsport on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy match between Assam and Punjab, allowing only 23 overs of play. Assam were 68 for 3 when rain interrupted proceedings, with no further play possible for the remainder of the day at New Chandigarh on Sunday.

Assam made a disastrous start to their season-opening fixture, losing both openers without adding a run to the scoreboard. Nibir Deka faced six deliveries before departing, while his opening partner, Rishav, lasted only 11 balls before returning to the pavilion.

The situation worsened when Rajveer Singh, batting at number three, was dismissed for 11, leaving Assam reeling at 23 for 3.

However, captain Denish Das steadied the innings with valuable support from veteran left-hander Sib Sankar Roy. Das remained unbeaten on 36 off 64 deliveries, striking six boundaries, while Roy was not out on 16, including three hits to the fence, when rain brought the day’s proceedings to an early end.

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