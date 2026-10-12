CM Himanta Sarma distributes 439 appointment letters across four Assam departments

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma presented appointment letters to 439 candidates for different departments at a programme held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra here today. This is the first large-scale distribution of appointment letters in this term of the BJP-led coalition government in the state.

The appointments were in the Cooperation, Labour Welfare, Public Health Engineering and Water Resources departments. With this, the total number of government appointments under the two terms of the State Government has reached 1,65,749.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the candidates who received appointment letters today, as well as their parents and guardians. He said that the Assam Co-operative Apex Bank, an important pillar of Assam’s cooperative movement, had once reached a stage where it was on the verge of losing its licence from the Reserve Bank of India. However, information technology and artificial intelligence now fully manage the bank. The bank has filled one hundred and seventy-five posts today, according to a press release.

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