Rain washes out Day 3 of India A's third fixture against New Zealand A

Lincoln: India A’s preparations for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand suffered a setback as persistent rain wiped out the entire Day 3 play in the third four-day fixture against New Zealand ‘A’ here on Monday, leaving little opportunity for the visitors to get valuable match practice before the senior team’s red-ball assignment begins on November 19.
The washout has pushed the final match of the three-game series towards a draw, with India’s management also missing out on an important opportunity to assess the readiness of several first-choice bowling options, particularly Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Prasidh Krishna. IANS
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