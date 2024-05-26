Rajasthan Royals cricketer Shimron Hetmyer fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

Chennai: Rajasthan Royals cricketer Shimron Hetmyer has been fined 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday night.

“Hetmyer committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” said a IPL statement released on Saturday. IANS

