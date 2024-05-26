Sports

Rajasthan Royals cricketer Shimron Hetmyer fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

Rajasthan Royals cricketer Shimron Hetmyer has been fined 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday night.
“Hetmyer committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” said a IPL statement released on Saturday. IANS

Rajasthan Royals
Shimron Hetmyer
IPL Code of Conduct

