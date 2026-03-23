Rajasthan Royals Eye Dasun Shanaka for IPL 2026 After Sam Curran's Injury

New Delhi: Sri Lanka’s seam-bowling all-rounder Dasun Shanaka is likely to join Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season as a replacement for injured Sam Curran, who has been ruled out due to a groin injury.

RR, the inaugural IPL champions, will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against five-time winners Chennai Super Kings at ACA Stadium in Guwahati on March 30. “The conversations are ongoing for Shanaka to join RR for the upcoming IPL season. Barring a few formalities which are yet to be completed, this seems to be a done deal and it’s pretty much going in that direction,” a franchise official told IANS on Sunday. IANS

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