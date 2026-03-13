Rajasthan Royals Set to Arrive in Guwahati on March 26 for IPL 2026 Preparations

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rajasthan Royals are likely to arrive in Guwahati on March 26 to begin their final preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026 season. The team will start their campaign on March 30 with a match against Chennai Super Kings.

The Royals squad will assemble in Jaipur on March 17 to begin their pre-season training camp at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium under the guidance of Head Coach and Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara. The camp will focus on strengthening team bonding, intensive training sessions, strategic planning, and strength and conditioning work. Earlier, a smaller group of players—including Ravi Bishnoi, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sandeep Sharma and newly recruited Ravindra Jadeja—attended a short camp-cum-fitness assessment session at the franchise’s High Performance Centre in Nagpur.

