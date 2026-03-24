Rajasthan Royals Sign Dasun Shanaka as Sam Curran's IPL 2026 Replacement

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Royals have announced Sri Lankan all-rounder and T20I captain Dasun Shanaka as the replacement for Sam Curran for the Indian Premier League 2026 season after an injury ruled the English all-rounder out of the tournament.

Curran, who was a part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025, was traded to RR along with Ravindra Jadeja as the five-time champions acquired Sanju Samson from the inaugural winners. IANS

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