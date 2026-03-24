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Rajasthan Royals Sign Dasun Shanaka as Sam Curran's IPL 2026 Replacement

Rajasthan Royals sign Dasun Shanaka as replacement for injured Sam Curran for IPL 2026.
Rajasthan Royals Sign Dasun Shanaka as Sam Curran's IPL 2026 Replacement
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NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Royals have announced Sri Lankan all-rounder and T20I captain Dasun Shanaka as the replacement for Sam Curran for the Indian Premier League 2026 season after an injury ruled the English all-rounder out of the tournament.

Curran, who was a part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025, was traded to RR along with Ravindra Jadeja as the five-time champions acquired Sanju Samson from the inaugural winners. IANS

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Rajasthan Royals
Dasun Shanaka

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