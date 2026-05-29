Raksha Khadse Reviews Sports Infrastructure, Engages with Athletes at SAI NEHU Shillong

Shillong: Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Raksha Khadse, today visited the Sports Authority of India (SAI) North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Centre in Shillong, where she interacted with athletes, coaches and officials and reviewed the sports infrastructure and training ecosystem at the centre.

During the visit, Raksha Khadse toured various Field of Play (FoPs) facilities and reviewed the ongoing training activities being undertaken for athletes across disciplines. She also interacted extensively with coaches and young sportspersons, encouraging them to continue pursuing excellence with discipline, determination and commitment.

The Minister actively participated in various sporting activities during the visit, including trying her hands at Indian round archery and playing football with athletes at the centre, highlighting the importance of sports participation and grassroots engagement.

Raksha Khadse emphasised that sports play a transformative role in shaping confident, disciplined and resilient youth while also serving as a powerful medium for social development and national progress.

“The North East has immense sporting talent and a strong culture of sports participation. It is important that we continue strengthening infrastructure, coaching support and athlete development pathways so that more young athletes from the region can excel at national and international levels,” she said.

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