ACA Officials Thank Assam CM for Boosting World-Class Cricket Infrastructure

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Officials of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in the presence of BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia. During the meet the officials expressed their sincere gratitude for his unwavering support towards the development of world-class cricket infrastructure in Assam.

The ACA also acknowledged the Chief Minister’s continued encouragement and proactive support in strengthening facilities at two premier coaching centres of the State -the Guwahati Cricket Coaching Centre and the City Cricket Coaching Centre. The initiatives are being undertaken through the Assam Cricket Association to cater to the growing needs of cricket development across the state.

ACA officials stated that the enhanced infrastructure and upgraded training facilities would play a crucial role in nurturing young cricketing talent and further strengthening the cricket ecosystem in Assam.

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