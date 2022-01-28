Ramkumar gets wildcard for 2022 Tata Open Maharashtra

PUNE: Top-ranked Indian player Ramkumar Ramanathan, ranked 182 in World Rankings, was on Thursday handed a wildcard into the singles main draw of the 2022 Tata Open Maharashtra ATP tennis tournament, which will be held here from Jan 31 to Feb 6.



Ramkumar had won his maiden ATP Challenger title in Manama, Bahrain in November last year and regained his position in the Top-200. In 2017, the lanky Indian had upstaged then World No. 8 Dominic Thiem in straight sets during his first meeting with a Top-10 player.

Ramkumar will be returning to Pune for his fourth appearance at South Asia's only ATP 250 tournament, organised by Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), the organizers informed in a release on Thursday. IANS

