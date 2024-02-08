Ramkumar Ramanathan, N Sriram Balaji to play doubles event of Bengaluru Open 2024

Bengaluru: Four Indian Davis Cuppers, including Ramkumar Ramanathan and N Sriram Balaji, who played a key role in India’s commanding win over Pakistan with their singles performances in Islamabad, will compete in the doubles event of the Bengaluru Open 2024. Ramkumar has paired up with big-serving compatriot Saketh Myneni, while Balaji has teamed up with Germany’s Andre Begemann for the event which will run from February 12-18.

Ramkumar and Myneni won the doubles title in 2022.

Balaji (WR 78) and Begeman (201) will be the third-seeded team in the 16-team draw with a combined rank of 279. Myneni (WR 107) and Ramkumar (WR 210) are the sixth-best teams in terms of their combined rank of 317.

The top-ranked team in the event will be of Frenchman Dan Added (WR 91) and Korea’s Yun Seong Chung (WR 167). They have a combined rank of 258. IANS

