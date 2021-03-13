Ramos would 'accept' Messi at Real Madrid

MADRID: Lionel Messi received a surprise house-share offer from Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on Thursday. The Real defender said that should the Barcelona forward decide to leave the Camp Nou for the Bernabeu when his contract expires this year he could stay with the Ramos family while he went house hunting. "Of course, 100 per cent!," Ramos said on Twitch show Charlando Tranquilamente when asked if he would welcome Messi to Real. "He could stay at mine for the first week or so. He can find his feet and get comfy, I'd be more than happy to do that."



Ramos's own contract with Real expires this summer, but he said that if he does leave Madrid he would not be tempted to join Barcelona. Agencies

Also Read: Scaloni eager to see in-form Lionel Messi in World Cup qualifiers

Also Watch: AJP's Prahlad Nayak Accorded Warm Welcome at Digboi