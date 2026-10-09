Rampant India eye 2-0 series lead against West Indies

Ranchi: India will look to turn their early advantage into a 2-0 lead when they face West Indies in the second T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Friday, but the focus before the five-match series moves to a couple of selection calls that could test an otherwise settled side.

The hosts made a commanding start in Lucknow, chasing down West Indies’ 171 in just 14.4 overs after Shreyas Iyer smashed an unbeaten 102 off 43 balls. The result leaves India with room to experiment, but Sanju Samson’s prolonged lack of runs and an expensive outing for Mayank Yadav could force the management to consider changes.

Samson has made only 9, 7, 2 and 11 in his last four innings, increasing the attention on the opening combination. With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi already part of India’s T20I squad, the teenager is an obvious option if the team decides to alter the top order.

The BCCI’s squad for the series includes both Samson and Sooryavanshi, along with Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

Sooryavanshi’s appeal lies in the attacking style he brings to the powerplay. A change at the top would also give India an opportunity to assess another combination while retaining Abhishek Sharma, whose aggressive approach has been central to their T20 plans.

For now, however, the management must decide whether one poor phase is enough to move away from Samson or whether the experienced wicketkeeper-batter gets another opportunity to turn things around.

On the other end of the batting order, India have far fewer concerns. Iyer’s first T20I century has provided the middle order with an important boost, while his unbeaten 102 in the opener ensured India were never under pressure in the chase.

The bowling combination presents another decision. Mayank conceded 16 runs in his first over in Lucknow and had an expensive outing overall, although he eventually removed Sherfane Rutherford, who had top-scored for the West Indies with 56. Naman Dhir was India’s standout bowler with 3-31, while Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel claimed two wickets each.

India could therefore look at an alternative pace-bowling combination, with Nitish Kumar Reddy among the players who can provide an additional option. But the management will also be aware that using him with the new ball has not always produced the desired results.

Spin, meanwhile, gave India control in the opening game. Kuldeep and Axar operated in tandem and kept the West Indies batting line-up from building sustained momentum, while Dhir added another dimension with his off-spin. West Indies will need considerably more from their batting if they are to prevent India from extending their lead. Shai Hope and Rutherford both made half-centuries in Lucknow, but the visitors lost three wickets inside the powerplay before the pair helped rebuild the innings. IANS

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