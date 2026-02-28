Rangia Cricket Academy Triumphs in Assam Premier Club Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rangia Cricket Academy registered a convincing six-wicket victory over North Satipur Yuva Club (Chirang) in the 8th Assam Premier Club Championship at the Judges Field here today.

Opting to bat first, North Satipur Yuva Club were bowled out for 160 runs in 34 overs. Kaushik Das anchored the innings with a well-made 52 off 65 deliveries, striking five boundaries and two sixes. Ravi Shankar contributed a brisk 40 off 42 balls with three fours and two sixes. For Rangia Cricket Academy, Amit Kandaiburu and Prasanta Barman were the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets each for 18 and 48 runs to restrict the opposition to a modest total.

In reply, Rangia Cricket Academy chased down the target comfortably, scoring 166 for the loss of four wickets in just 18 overs to seal the win. Dweepjyoti Kalita led the charge with an unbeaten 52 off 26 balls, smashing eight fours and two sixes. Apurba Das supported well with a fluent 40 off 34 deliveries, while Amit Kandaiburu chipped in with 30 off 28 balls. Prasenjit Paul claimed two wickets for nine runs for North Satipur Yuva Club, but his effort was not enough to prevent Rangia from cruising to victory.

Also Read: Tamulpur Cricket Academy Triumphs in Assam Premier Club Championship