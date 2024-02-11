Ranji Trophy: Assam dominate Day 2 as Abhishek Thakuri , Mrinmoy shine

GUWAHATI: Assam dominated day II of the Ranji Trophy tie against Bihar at the ACA stadium here today. First, overnight not-out batter Abhishek Thakuri completed his century in the morning, and it was followed by an electrifying knock from Mrinmoy Dutta (72 no of 54 balls). Later, the Assam bowler reduced Bihar to 134-5 in their first innings at stumps.

Assam started the day with the overnight score of 235-5 and added another 170 runs before getting out 405 in their first innings. It was Saahil Jain who returned first in the pavilion today, scoring 31. But Abhishek, not out on 77 yesterday, looked very determined to pick up his maiden first-class hundred and was finally successful after playing 35 balls in the morning. The left-handed batter, who scored the bulk of his run through off-side, later added another 15 runs in his knock before returning to the pavilion on 115. Abhishek altogether faced 244 balls and hit 19 boundaries.

It was Mrinmoy who thereafter took centre stage and surprised the spectators with an electrifying knock. The left-handed pacer today came out in a different role and needed just 54 balls to score 72 not out, and there were five boundaries and six over boundaries in his knock. Mrinmoy and Rahul Singh (29, 4X5) produced one of the best partnerships for Assam on the 10th wicket, adding 93 from 78 balls.

Among the bowlers of Bihar S Gani (4-81) came out with the best figure and Amod Yadav collected 2-66.

Bihar immediately started to struggle once they came out to bat in the first innings as opener Piyush Kumar Singh returned without opening his account and other opener Sraman Nigrodh left the field, retiring hurt. The trouble continued as the visitors were reduced to 41-3 within 12.3 overs.

Bihar today played 46 overs altogether, and 34 of them were bowled by Assam pacers, who consistently delivered one after another good ball in the afternoon session. But unfortunately, they didn’t get too much support from the fielders, as several catches were dropped.

Mukhtar finished the day 3-16, and the other two wickets were shared by Ranjeet Mali and Mrinmoy Dutta. While Bipin Saurabh (39, 4X4) was the top scorer for Bihar in the first innings, Paramjeet Singh (26no) and Rishav (22) were the other major contributors. Paramjeet was accompanied by Veer Pratap Singh (11) at stumps, and the duo added 23 runs, facing 71 balls on the sixth-wicket unbroken partnership.

